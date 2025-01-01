President Joe Biden said he felt “anger and frustration” after he learned about the Bourbon Street attack early Wednesday morning.

Speaking briefly with reporters in Delaware prior to boarding Air Force One, the president gave his initial response to the attack — without confirming any details.

“I’ve spoken to every member of the agencies, from CIA to our national security team to FBI and NSC,” Biden said.

A reporter asked, “What was your reaction when you heard what happened?”

“My reaction was one of anger and frustration,” he replied.

"You all got my statement. I'll have more to say in next hour about what's going on in New Orleans…I've spoken to every member of the agencies, from CIA to national security team to FBI and NSC…anger and frustration" – Biden reacts 10 killed as driver plows truck into crowd pic.twitter.com/wgaO8zBL3G — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 1, 2025

Earlier, Biden issued a more complete statement on the attack, which killed at least 10 people and injured more than 35:

“I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight. The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind. “I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.

Watch above, via CSPAN Networks.