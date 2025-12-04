Shocking Video Shows Wrong-Way Tesla Slam Head-On Into Dump Truck

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shocking video out of Scottsdale, AZ shows a terrifying head-on collision on a major thoroughfare that sent at least two people to the hospital.

Dash cam video showed a white Tesla crossing over two lanes of oncoming traffic before heading directly for the truck.

The video captured the moment the Tesla slammed head-on into the truck, causing the vehicle to hit another car before slamming into a concrete block wall attached to an assisted-living facility.

According to investigators, “Based on the initial investigation, the driver of the Tesla was originally traveling eastbound on Cactus Road before veering left and driving the wrong way into the westbound lanes of Cactus Road, where it collided head-on with the dump truck in the curb lane. The dump truck then veered left into a Nissan Maxima (sideswipe), which was driving next to it, before continuing south across the eastbound lanes of Cactus Rd into and through the residential wall.”

Fox 10 Scottsdale reported Wednesday that the truck was carrying more than 20 tons of rocks and left a large hole in the residential wall.

The homeowner of the assisted living facility described the crash like an “explosion,” according to Fox 10.

“I heard a huge noise, like a bomb. Literally, I call it a bomb,” she said.

The owner said the truck landed “within feet of some patients’ bedrooms.”

“I was afraid that it was going to catch on fire,” she said. “So immediately, my mind said go in and get the patient that was in the room away and move all the patients in front of the house.”

Both the driver of the Tesla and the dump truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tesla driver was cited for driving left of center and failing to control their speed to avoid a collision. Police said “impairment” was not considered a factor in the crash.