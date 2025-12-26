NY Jets Torched Online for Yanking Fan’s Invite to $100K Field Goal Challenge

The New York Jets sparked a new wave of outrage when the team decided to rescind a fan’s invite to a $100,000 field goal challenge.

News of the team’s decision was reported Thursday morning by the New York Post. According to the report, the team pulled the invite of Ashley Castanio-Gervasi — a season ticker holder “who attends games in honor of her late, Jets fan dad” — after discovering she was a high school soccer coach.

Castanio-Gervasi argued that she was never informed of the rule beforehand. She even told team representatives that she used to play Division I soccer. The report continued:

Castanio-Gervasi said the decision came as a shock, since the team had reached out to her asking that she join the contest after seeing her kick during a tailgate event in September — and they never mentioned any rules banning coaches, even though she had told them she had been a Division I college soccer player. “This is life-changing money for me,” Castanio-Gervasi fumed to The Post. “I was confident I could have made it. “This was the first time I was hearing of any of these [coaching] questions.”

Sports fans online quickly sided with Castanio-Gervasi.

This is a bad look for an organization that should be looking for any positive PR https://t.co/WvLUi4xAUo — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 26, 2025

Lmao. They asked her to come kick. And then found out she was a soccer coach and former college player, and told her she couldn’t kick anymore. I don’t know if an organization that hates their fans more than the NY jets and its ownership https://t.co/daBKd8c3lk — Jack Freeman (@jackfreemanjr) December 26, 2025

Her family have been season pass holders for years, they’ve given the org more money than this and the Jets won’t even let her ATTEMPT the kick. This franchise is fucking cooked https://t.co/Uqy52Ousxl — Joy🥰🍒 (@joyxvalentine) December 26, 2025

i swear the Jets would organize a puppy adoption run but then decide to just put down all the puppies if they realized it would cost Woody less money https://t.co/pOZT3wWzM0 — jets west (@jetstothewest) December 25, 2025

Honestly the Jets have to make this Right. After a disastrous season and somehow still raising ticket prices, we cannot be screwing fans out of prizes as well. https://t.co/8FwAAB8Yu6 — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) December 26, 2025

The worst franchise with the worst owner. I can’t wait for Woddy Johnson to sell the team one day. Can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/7sg9Aup3Ss — Dave Seperson (@DaveSeperson) December 26, 2025

Asked for comment by the New York Post, the Jets organization stood firm in its decision.