NY Jets Torched Online for Yanking Fan’s Invite to $100K Field Goal Challenge
The New York Jets sparked a new wave of outrage when the team decided to rescind a fan’s invite to a $100,000 field goal challenge.
News of the team’s decision was reported Thursday morning by the New York Post. According to the report, the team pulled the invite of Ashley Castanio-Gervasi — a season ticker holder “who attends games in honor of her late, Jets fan dad” — after discovering she was a high school soccer coach.
Castanio-Gervasi argued that she was never informed of the rule beforehand. She even told team representatives that she used to play Division I soccer. The report continued:
Castanio-Gervasi said the decision came as a shock, since the team had reached out to her asking that she join the contest after seeing her kick during a tailgate event in September — and they never mentioned any rules banning coaches, even though she had told them she had been a Division I college soccer player.
“This is life-changing money for me,” Castanio-Gervasi fumed to The Post. “I was confident I could have made it.
“This was the first time I was hearing of any of these [coaching] questions.”
Sports fans online quickly sided with Castanio-Gervasi.
Asked for comment by the New York Post, the Jets organization stood firm in its decision.
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓