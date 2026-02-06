Sports Industry Layoffs Ramp Up as MLB.com Fires Writers Just Before Spring Training

The sports media industry was hit by yet another round of layoffs Thursday afternoon when MLB.com made the decision to let go of multiple writers.

First reported by Awful Announcing, the layoffs were confirmed by at least two separate writers. Shortly after 4 p.m. ET, St. Louis Cardinals writer John Denton broke the news with an X thread. He said:

The media business is a tough one, but journalists still sign up for it everyday.

Today is a rough one as I — and a few other colleagues — were informed by MLB that we were being laid off, effective immediately. The timing is tough with Spring Training a few days away. Four years ago, I was hired by MLB .com to cover the #STLCards and it’s been a great run. (I’ll always cherish the excitement in my late father’s voice upon telling him.) Most of all, I’ll miss the great friends I made in STL and my wonderful MLB.com teammates. Who knows where I’ll go from here? I’ve been writing about sports for 34 years, and I know I have plenty of good stories left in me. It’s been a dream job that has allowed me to see the world and observe great athletes. Tomorrow will be a better day, I’m sure of that.

The media business is a tough one, but journalists still sign up for it everyday. Today is a rough one as I — and a few other colleagues — were informed by MLB that we were being laid off, effective immediately. The timing is tough with Spring Training a few days away. (1/2) — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) February 4, 2026

Who knows where I’ll go from here? I’ve been writing about sports for 34 years, and I know I have plenty of good stories left in me. It’s been a dream job that has allowed me to see the world and observe great athletes. Tomorrow will be a better day, I’m sure of that. (3/3) — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) February 4, 2026

Then, a little over an hour later, longtime Pittsburgh Pirates writer Alex Stumpf revealed he had suffered the same fate.

“Some personal news,” he began. “I was let go by MLB dot com today as part of a restructuring within the company. I’m proud of the work I did there, and I want to thank everyone who read along. Onto the next chapter.”

Some personal news. I was let go by MLB dot com today as part of a restructuring within the company. I’m proud of the work I did there, and I want to thank everyone who read along. Onto the next chapter. — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) February 4, 2026

Earlier in the week, the Washington Post let go of a third of the entire company as part of a massive round of layoffs. Included in those cuts was the entire sports section.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!