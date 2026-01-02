Sports World Unites to Troll Lane Kiffin After Ole Miss Stuns in College Football Playoff
The sports world came together to troll LSU football coach Lane Kiffin after his former team pulled off an impressive win in the College Football Playoff on Thursday.
Sixth-seeded Ole Miss beat third-seeded Georgia in the Sugar Bowl at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome Thursday night. As one of the top four seeds of the playoffs, the Bulldogs earned a first-round bye. The Rebels, on the other hand, were coming off a 41-10 win over Tulane in the first round. With Thursday’s win, Ole Miss advanced to the Fiesta Bowl next week to take on the University of Miami. The winner of that game will move on to the national championship.
Making the win especially significant was Kiffin’s sudden departure from the program in late November. There were rumblings that Kiffin was interested in taking the head coaching job at LSU, and he confirmed in November that he had accepted an offer to lead the program in Baton Rouge. Although Ole Miss was in the middle of one of its most successful seasons ever, Kiffin did not finish the season out and instead left for LSU immediately. He was harshly criticized for the move.
Kiffin left Ole Miss in the hopes of one day winning a national championship at LSU. With the Rebels now one win away from that very goal, social media users were quick to mock the coach for jumping a perfectly good ship.
Kiffin continued to root for his former team, though. At the end of the game, Kiffin sent out a tweet containing nothing more than the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. The tweet was a reference to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who starred in the game by putting up 362 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The coach apparently had reason to celebrate, as he still has performance bonuses tied to how far Ole Miss advances. According to CBS Sports, Thursday’s win over Georgia made Kiffin an extra $500,000.
