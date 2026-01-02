Sports World Unites to Troll Lane Kiffin After Ole Miss Stuns in College Football Playoff

The sports world came together to troll LSU football coach Lane Kiffin after his former team pulled off an impressive win in the College Football Playoff on Thursday.

Sixth-seeded Ole Miss beat third-seeded Georgia in the Sugar Bowl at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome Thursday night. As one of the top four seeds of the playoffs, the Bulldogs earned a first-round bye. The Rebels, on the other hand, were coming off a 41-10 win over Tulane in the first round. With Thursday’s win, Ole Miss advanced to the Fiesta Bowl next week to take on the University of Miami. The winner of that game will move on to the national championship.

Making the win especially significant was Kiffin’s sudden departure from the program in late November. There were rumblings that Kiffin was interested in taking the head coaching job at LSU, and he confirmed in November that he had accepted an offer to lead the program in Baton Rouge. Although Ole Miss was in the middle of one of its most successful seasons ever, Kiffin did not finish the season out and instead left for LSU immediately. He was harshly criticized for the move.

Kiffin left Ole Miss in the hopes of one day winning a national championship at LSU. With the Rebels now one win away from that very goal, social media users were quick to mock the coach for jumping a perfectly good ship.

Lane Kiffin has to be so pissed. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 2, 2026

All it took for Ole Miss to win its biggest game in school history was for Lane Kiffin to not be the coach. pic.twitter.com/9LPGoEEbw4 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) January 2, 2026

Lane Kiffin leaving his championship contending team to go try to contend for a championship pic.twitter.com/gLB479ox4N — OutKick (@Outkick) January 2, 2026

Too bad Lane Kiffin had to leave this team during its season so that he could have a chance at winning a national title — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 2, 2026

0 playoff wins under Lane

2 playoff wins under Pete https://t.co/KAXhEAYxaS — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 2, 2026

LSU watching Ole Miss play just as good without Lane Kiffin coaching pic.twitter.com/J1EQL8Sxin — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) January 2, 2026

Lane Kiffin leaving a National Title caliber Ole Miss team for LSU in order to try to finally build a National Title caliber team pic.twitter.com/CAmHscyMzt — NFL Memes (@Nflmemes) January 2, 2026

Lane Kiffin trying to get back into the Ole Miss facility after beating Georgia pic.twitter.com/UlLfwrIKt5 — NFL Memes (@Nflmemes) January 2, 2026

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss to go to a school that has a chance to win championships… giving up on a team that can…. *checks notes* win the championship. 1) Kiffin is a total clown

2) Don't know how you can't be rooting for Ole Miss to win it all at this point pic.twitter.com/ImMCOAIUj1 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 2, 2026

Kiffin continued to root for his former team, though. At the end of the game, Kiffin sent out a tweet containing nothing more than the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. The tweet was a reference to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who starred in the game by putting up 362 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

🇹🇹 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2026

The coach apparently had reason to celebrate, as he still has performance bonuses tied to how far Ole Miss advances. According to CBS Sports, Thursday’s win over Georgia made Kiffin an extra $500,000.