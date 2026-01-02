Fox News Analyst Predicts Supreme Court Will Do Trump a ‘Favor’ by Striking Down Tariffs

Wall Street Journal editor and Fox News contributor James Freeman is predicting that the Supreme Court will do President Donald Trump a “favor” by striking down the tariffs he’s unilaterally implemented.

“There’s some questions over what’s going to happen with tariffs, and whether or not we’ll see any changes in the president’s policies in the new year,” observed anchor Sandra Smith on Friday’s edition of America Reports before making note of Trump’s continued advocacy for tariffs and asking Freeman about his “expectations” for trade policy in 2026.

“Well, tariffs are taxes. They may or may not change inflation, but they definitely discourage economic activity. To give credit to the president, we want to keep an open mind, sometimes these negotiations, when he puts a high tariff on, do lead to positive changes from counterparts overseas or even our neighbors. We look at Canada getting rid of that digital services tax — good thing. But in general, the tariff burden is a burden on the economy, it’s a tax,” replied Freeman. “This is good news that he’s lowering some on furniture, etc. I think the Supreme Court will do consumers and also the president a big favor by knocking out his emergency, quote-unquote ’emergency tariffs.’ He is not going to be happy about it but I think it would be more fuel for a-, what is as we said a pretty good economy.”

Watch above via Fox News.