‘Disturbing’: Mamdani Under Fire for Repealing Executive Order Protecting NYC Synagogues

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) kicked up a wave of concern this week when he immediately overturned several executive orders from his predecessor aimed at protecting the city’s Jewish community. Mamdani issued an immediate repeal of all executive orders former Mayor Eric Adams issued following his indictment last September; and while many of those orders were meant to put up roadblocks to Mamdani’s agenda, many were also meant to combat anti-Semitism.

Executive Order 61, which Mamdani repealed, specifically ordered the NYPD to step up its efforts to protect Jewish places of worship following rising anti-Semitism and attacks in the city. Mark Goldfeder, the director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, reacted to the move with alarm, writing on X:

Hard to overstate how disturbing it is that one of the first acts of the new @NYCMayor was to delete official tweets and EO’s addressing the protection of Jewish New Yorkers. The letter we sent to @ZohranKMamdani, the DOI Commissioner, and the COIB Executive Director.

Fox News ran a segment on some of Mamdani’s other moves, including deleting tweets promising to protect Jewish New Yorkers.

“‘Ready, set, Zo!’ That’s the headline on the New York Post today. The start of the Zohran Mamdani administration. The Big Apple’s new socialist mayor signed several executive orders shortly after his inauguration yesterday, three of them targeting the city’s housing crisis. CB Cotton is reporting live on this out of New York City for us. Hello, CB. We understand Mamdani’s already feeling some heat from this,” began anchor Sandra Smith.

“Hey, Sandra, that’s right. Newly minted Mayor Zohran Mamdani is now facing pushback for what some are calling a direct attempt to erase support for Jewish New Yorkers at City Hall. So in yesterday’s high-profile public inauguration, Mamdani left no doubt about his democratic socialist agenda, re-upping his campaign promises of free buses, universal childcare, and rent freezes on rent-stabilized units,” replied Cotton, adding:

Shortly after the event, he announced a series of executive orders, including ones that revoke every executive order signed by former Mayor Eric Adams after Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges. The indictment was later dropped by the Trump administration’s DOJ, and Mamdani framed the move as a necessary reset to win back a skeptical city. But among the Adams-era orders that Mamdani rescinded are ones that were seen as support for Israel and Jewish New Yorkers, including one adopting a broad definition of anti-Semitism. Meanwhile, the National Jewish Advocacy Center is demanding answers after it says two posts on the official New York City mayoral X account appear to have been deleted after the new mayor took over the account. The group says the posts discussed the previous administration’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism. A Mamdani spokesperson told the New York Post that the deleted social media posts are being archived, and Mamdani’s team has not responded to our request for comment.

Mamdani did preserve the newly created city office aimed at combating anti-Semitism, which was the topic of the tweets his team deleted.

The two tweets Mayor Mamdani deleted https://t.co/skBS2DBVG2 pic.twitter.com/ZrHZryTOzH — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) January 2, 2026

Mamdani’s moves led to an outcry from critics on social media:

Deeply disturbed to see @NYCMayor Mamdani purposefully undo anything that stands up for the safety of Jewish New Yorkers. Antisemitism is concerningly high. Now is the time to speak out firmly, not back down. https://t.co/9FZVfTgeKs — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 2, 2026

.@Daroff, ceo of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish organizations, calls Mamdani’s repeal of IHRA executive order “a troubling indicator of the direction in which he is leading the city, just one day at the helm.” https://t.co/Ja4LfirNlJ pic.twitter.com/CvwTP7Vocp — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 2, 2026

Mamdani @NYCMayor also just SCRATCHED Executive Order 61, which established zones in which protests close to the entrance of HOUSES OF WORSHIP would be prohibited/regulated. The EO also added additional restrictions on protest activities during publicly scheduled religious… — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) January 2, 2026

To my knowledge, neither Bloomberg, de Blasio, nor Adams scrubbed antisemitism tweets on day one. I’ve been clear: I will be vocal in defending our Jewish brothers and sisters, just as they stood up for African Americans during the civil rights era. https://t.co/eVjD9qSrHI — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 2, 2026

Why did you delete this @ZohranKMamdani It was a brave message to make NYC jews feel safe. Deleting it on the other hand sends a VERY. CLEAR. MESSAGE. You could be a uniter. Instead you are a dogwhistling-radical behind deniability and a mask of spite and a snake smile pic.twitter.com/eKCAVNXijU — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) January 1, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox News.