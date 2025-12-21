Steelers Star DK Metcalf Takes a Swing at Blue Haired Lions Fan During Game: ‘I’m A Little Rattled’

That was way out of bounds.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf took a swing at a Detroit Lions fan during the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup — a move that made CBS color commentator Tony Romo yelp “Oh my gosh!” when he saw the replay.

The player-on-fan altercation happened during a commercial break. Metcalf was caught on camera looking up at the fan and yanking on his blue haired wig before delivering a right hand pop to the guy’s face. It is unclear if it was a closed fist punch, because the fan’s blue hair was in the way, or if it was opened-handed; Metcalf’s hand appeared to open up as he completed the swing.

“You’re not going to believe what happened, and our cameras happened to catch it,” CBS announcer Jim Nantz told the TV audience as the clip started. “DK Metcalf mixing it up with someone in the stands—”

“Oh my gosh… wow,” his partner chimed in.

“And that is not going to have great consequences for Steelers and Metcalf,” Nantz continued. “You just gotta block out the noise.”

Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson shared what she saw a play later. Wolfson said the star receiver went over to the fan because he was holding a replica of Metcalf’s #4 Steelers jersey.

“The fan said something to him, [and] obviously Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there… we’ll see if the league takes action, guys.”

Nantz chuckled and said there was a “100% chance” the NFL would punish him. Metcalf’s swing comes a few weeks after a below-the-belt punch sparked post-game chaos between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

The CBS broadcast was showing Metcalf on the sidelines as Wolfson reported and he looked pretty calm after the run-in.

The Detroit Free-Press tracked the fan down at the game. He said his name was Ryan Kennedy from Pinckney, Michigan. He told the paper he irritated Metcalf by calling him his full name — DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.

“He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked,” Kennedy said. “Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

Kennedy did not get his wish — the Steelers won 29-24. And if you were wondering, Metcalf had an otherwise-forgettable game with 4 catches for 42 yards.

Watch above.