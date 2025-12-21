Vice President JD Vance said he has an official policy for the haters like Hitler-loving Nick Fuentes who bash his wife: they can “eat sh*t.”

That was the Vance’s response to Fuentes and other critics — including ex-Biden Administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki — in a lengthy interview published by UnHerd on Sunday night.

“Let me be clear,” the VP said. “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh*t. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

He then told writer Sohrab Ahmari that “all forms of ethnic hatred” including antisemitism have “no place in the conservative movement.”

Vance’s response comes after Fuentes bashed him for being a “race traitor” for marrying his wife; Usha Vance is an American citizen born in San Diego to two Hindu Indian immigrants. Fuentes has also used derogatory terms about Indians to describe The Second Lady.

Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, and he told Piers Morgan earlier this month that he believed Adolf Hitler was “really f*cking cool.”

The vice president’s comments were published a few hours after he told the crowd at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest that President Donald Trump had wisely “relegated DEI to the dustbin of history.”

Vance said DEI is antithetical to American values and a meritocratic society — which made it an easy target for the second Trump Administration.

“We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance told the Phoenix crowd.

Vance continued: