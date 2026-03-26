Tom Brady Reveals He Considered Making a Comeback — But the NFL Was Against It

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady told CNBC he considered coming back to the league, but the NFL wasn’t thrilled about the idea.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, retired from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season. He’s since transitioned to broadcasting, making up one-half of Fox’s top NFL booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. At the time of writing, Brady also owned a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

In an interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman published Thursday, Brady admitted to being intrigued by the idea of a comeback. If he wanted to do so, however, he stated that he’d want to maintain his stake in the Raiders. That caveat bothered league officials. The report continued:

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said in an interview promoting his World Cup ad campaign with Ferrero. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.” An NFL spokesperson said if Brady were to pursue a return to the league, he would first need to divest his ownership stake in the Raiders, citing a 2023 policy that prohibits players or team employees from taking equity in a club. “In addition, there would be salary cap issues involving a player/owner,” the spokesperson added.

Brady recently returned to the field for a flag football showcase. Surrounded by other active pros, the 48-year-old showed flashes of his former self, reigniting speculation on a potential NFL comeback.

Tom Brady's full highlights from the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. What do you notice?pic.twitter.com/9OWwrQL2OD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 24, 2026

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