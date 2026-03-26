Psaki Hits Trump With Barrage of Video Receipts Amid Highlight Reel Briefing Bombshell

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki hit President Donald Trump with a barrage of video receipts after an NBC report that Trump gets a daily briefing of footage featuring “stuff blowing up.”

NBC News dropped an exclusive report this week in which multiple officials leaked concerns about Trump’s daily video briefing, which some of them believe may be distorting his perspective.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host used several damning montages to portray Trump as out of touch with what’s really happening in Iraq:

PSAKI: But it’s not just the format of Trump’s briefing videos that is so concerning. It’s what Trump is and is not getting out of them. I mean, the officials who spoke to NBC News say that Trump’s video briefing, quote, is fueling concerns about some of Trump’s allies — among some of Trump’s allies that he may not be receiving or absorbing the complete picture of the war.

And they have good reason to think that because since this war began, there have been multiple occasions that Trump has seemed totally oblivious about what is happening and why it’s happening.

I mean, Trump repeatedly insisted that nobody knew Iran would respond to American strikes by attacking their neighbors in the region, a claim so baffling that everyone from congressional Democrats to Fox News hosts have been wondering how the president could possibly have been so uninformed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So they hit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait. Nobody expected that. We were shocked.

SEN. ANGUS KING (I-ME): And yet the president says nobody knew. And my question is, did you tell him? Anybody want to answer that question?

TRUMP: They weren’t supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East.

REPORTER: Are you surprised that nobody briefed you ahead of time that that might be their retaliation?

TRUMP: Nobody, nobody. No, no, no, no, the greatest experts, nobody thought they were going to hit.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: The fact that Iran is going to strike other countries in the region. You know, we spent a lot on this. Why didn’t they anticipate this and inform the president of those facts?

TRUMP: Unexpectedly, they started sending missiles to UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and elsewhere, and nobody thought they were going to — were you equally surprised by that, Pete?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Were you equally surprised by that, Pete? I love how he just throws him under the bus at any, any opportunity. Of course, two intelligence officials told “Reuters” that Trump was briefed on the risk that Iran would attack Gulf countries. But somehow that warning didn’t seem to sink in. Maybe it didn’t make the highlight reel.

Maybe that’s where we have to blame.

Again, NBC News is reporting that those briefings are fueling concerns that Trump is not getting a complete picture of this war, which also may explain why he keeps saying things like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We’ve won. Let me tell you, we’ve won.

You know, you never like to say too early. You won. We won. We won the bet. In the first hour, it was over.

We’ve already won in many ways. We’ve already won.

Oh, I think we’ve won.

You know, I don’t like to say this. We’ve won this.

This war has been won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: I mean, you definitely like to say this, that’s clear. Can we just play you saying it a million times. Trump says we’ve won. He said it over and over again. The war is over.

Obviously, that’s not true, but that’s an idea you might have if your main source of information for this war is effectively an Instagram reel.