Tyreek Hill’s Agent Calls for Officers Involved in Controversial Traffic Stop to Be Fired: ‘That’s Out of Control!’

The agent of star receiver Tyreek Hill wants to see the officers involved in Hill’s traffic stop fired for the way they treated his client.

Hill was pulled over for speeding on his way to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. During this stop, a verbal altercation resulted in Hill being pulled out of the car and put in handcuffs. Several of Hill’s teammates — including defensive tackle Calais Campbell — were also on the scene. Although Campbell pulled over to try to de-escalate the situation, he was also put in cuffs.

The next day, police released body cam footage that, to some, appeared to confirm Hill and Campbell’s claims that the officers’ actions were unwarranted. The Miami Dolphins called the police “overly aggressive” and described their behavior during the stop as “despicable.”

On Tuesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show, Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the officers should be “let go.”

“For me personally, I think that police officers that did that to Tyreek shouldn’t be in that position,” Rosenhaus said. “They should be let go. Look at the guy that just kicked him right there! That guy should be fired! That’s out of control! The guy that jumped in, put him in a chokehold — there’s no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that when Tyreek wasn’t being aggressive or violent or fighting back in any capacity. That was horrendous how they treated him! They didn’t treat him like a human being. There is no place for police officers to be on the force.”

Rosenhaus added he will recommend that Hill and his legal team pursue the termination of the officers.

Watch above via The Dan Le Batard Show.