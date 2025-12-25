UFC Fighter Claims He’s Been Vindicated for His Praise of Hitler by ‘Every Single Podcaster’: ‘Sucks to Be Right’

UFC star Bryce Mitchell believes he’s been vindicated for his previous praise of Adolf Hitler in a wildly hateful rant from earlier in the year.

Back in January, Mitchell insisted that Hitler was a “good guy.” He claimed he came to that conclusion based on his own “research” that contradicted his “public education indoctrination.” According to Mitchell — who also doesn’t believe in gravity — the former German chancellor’s more erratic behavior was a result of him becoming a meth addict. That being the case, Mitchell still praised Hitler for trying to “purify” the country by “kicking the greedy Jews out” who were “gaying out the kids.”

Predictably, Mitchell received harsh backlash for the comments. Even UFC President Dana White said he was “beyond disgusted.”

On Wednesday, Mitchell posted a video on Instagram declaring he had been right all along. He also believed he started a trend of podcasters discussing World War II and making the case that the Axis powers were in the right.

Mitchell continued:

I very vividly remember, just a year ago, the entire world calling me a racist, a bigot, an inbred imbecile because I wanted to talk about the history of World War II. Now, what is every single podcaster on the planet talking about now that I brought it up first? They’re all talking about World War II. They’re all talking about what’s going on today. And you know who’s running the world. It’s exactly who I said it was a year ago. Ain’t nothing changed, buddy. And I hate to say I told you so. Sometimes, it sucks to be right. I honestly think my intelligence has become a curse. But I’ll be damned. I’d still rather have it than not because I like knowing what I know. I love the truth. And the truth is what the truth is. Your opinions don’t change it. Just wanted to remind you, I was right a year ago and I’m right today. You can kiss my happy ass.

Bryce Mitchell says he doesn't regret his comments from a year ago: "The entire world called me a racist because I wanted to talk about the history of WW2… I hate to say I told you so. Sometimes it sucks to be right. I honestly think my intelligence has become a curse. I love… pic.twitter.com/aK9ZZ1qHJf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 24, 2025

