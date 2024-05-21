WATCH: Indiana Fever Coach Gets Through Awkward Mid-Game Interview While Team Was in the Middle of Close Game in the Fourth Quarter

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides was given the unenviable task of doing a mid-game interview while coaching her team in the middle of a tense fourth quarter.

The Fever finished the third quarter on a 10-4 run to claw back into the game and cut the Connecticut Sun’s lead to just three points. Sides and her team were seeking its first win in a season defined largely by the presence of Caitlin Clark.

With her team trailing 64-61, Sides began the fourth quarter by doing a live interview during play.

ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco first asked Sides what she liked about the way the Fever ended the third quarter.

“I love our defense right now,” she said while surveying the court. “We’re active. We’re pressing the ball. We’re making them work for every point.”

Then, analyst Rebecca Lobo asked Sides what her message was to the team going into the fourth.

“This has gotta be the best quarter of our season together, right now,” Sides responded. “Everything — our finishes, our offense. Gotta get stops.”

When Ruocco thanked her for her time, Sides quickly removed the ear piece and switched back into coaching mode.

The mid-game interviews are common in the WNBA; and while it’s an interesting tweak to traditional sideline reporting, it can get awkward when a coach is trying to lead their team during a close contest.

