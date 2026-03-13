WATCH: NBA Ref Injured in Hard Collision with Cameraman on the Court

Play was briefly stopped during an NBA game on Thursday after one of the referees was injured in a hard collision with a camera operator on the sideline.

Several minutes into the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, Hawks guard CJ McCollum drained a 3-pointer. On the ensuing Nets possession, Hawks guard Gabe Vincent deflected a pass and the ball went out of bounds.

Before any official made a ruling, the broadcast showed one of them hunched over in pain. The ref, Sha’Rae Mitchell, appeared to angrily gesture toward the sideline while holding her head. She was assisted by another ref, who blew his whistle to signal for a timeout on the floor. Mitchell, still holding her head, walked toward the scorer’s table.

NBA ref Sha'Rae Mitchell WENT DOWN with an injury after hitting her head on a camera operator 😳 She was able to stay in the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jHLHvm0t7R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2026

A replay of the incident revealed that Mitchell was attempting to run down the sideline after McCollum’s score. As soon as she turned around, however, she ran directly into a camera operator. Mitchell’s frustration appeared to stem from the fact that the camera operator was likely out of place.

Mitchell then sat by the scorer’s table with her head in her hands as she continued to deal with the pain. She was ultimately able to return and finish the game.

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