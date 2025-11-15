<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan and Adam Carolla took turns slamming the BBC for doctoring footage of President Donald Trump to make it look like he was calling for violence before the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, with Rogan saying it was a “perfect example” of media corruption.

Carolla, during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Friday, also ripped the BBC for the statements its now-former bosses — Tim Davie, who was Director-General and Editor-in-Chief, and Deborah Turness, who was the CEO of BBC News — made last week when they resigned.

“The funny thing about it is, whenever they confront the outgoing head who’s on the way out, they always go, ‘Yeah, we did this, but we’re not biased at all,” Carolla said, drawing a laugh from Rogan. “And it’s like… well, it’s one one or the other, b*tch.”

Carolla then noted Panorama, the BBC’s longest-running investigative series, edited the footage of Trump to make it appear like he was urging his supporters to “fight.”

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell,” Trump was heard saying on the program, which aired in October 2024.

In reality, he said: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

Rogan said there is no way that was an accident — it was meant to deceive viewers.

“It’s not a thing that you can say you made a mistake when it’s literally 53-54 minutes later he says the second part of the sentence,” Rogan said. “That’s crazy.”

Carolla added the BBC mortgaged its reputation by duping viewers.

“So, you’re biased and you’re cooking it. And that means we don’t need to listen to the BBC anymore,” Carolla said.

Their conversation on the topic came less than a week after Davie and Turness resigned. David did not specifically reference the doctored Trump footage or any errors in particular in his outgoing statement, saying merely there had been “some mistakes.”

Turness did reference The Telegraph report that broke the news in her own statement, saying “the ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC — an institution that I love.”

President Trump mocked the BBC soon after their resignation, saying they were “caught” red handed.

He then threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion unless unless it met three demands: issue a “full and fair retraction” of the documentary, apologize, and “appropriately compensate President Trump for the harm caused.” The BBC apologized a few days later, but said it is not going to pay him.

Carolla and Rogan started discussing the BBC after they had talked about misleading stories in the press they had dealt with in the past. Rogan said some “evil” journalists will purposely misrepresent people in order to create a more salacious story, which he said covers a “good chunk” of the media business.

