Trump Floats Bonkers Theory ‘They’ Added Things To Epstein Files After The Election

President Donald Trump floated a bizarre notion when he suggested an unnamed “they” could have “put in” things to the Epstein Files after the election he won in 2024.

Interest in deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein exploded anew when, in rapid succession, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails from Epstein that directly referenced Trump, Republicans responded with a dump of tens of thousands more documents, and the House of Representatives voted up a discharge petition on the release of more Epstein documents.

The president took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One Friday night en route to Mar-a-lago, during which he took turns blowing off and responding to questions about his deceased former pal, his emails, and the yet-to-be-released files.

In one of several exchanges, Trump tried to reason that if there were incriminating files, “they would have used it before the election.”

He then added “I can’t tell you what they put in since the election”:

REPORTER: I was just wondering if you have a timeline for when you might release more of those files– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Which ones? REPORTER: –to the Democrats. The Epstein. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I don’t know about this much, I know nothing about it, but I understand they released like 40 or 50 thousand pages already. I will say this, if they had anything, they would have used it before the election, okay? I can’t tell you what they put in since the election. But if they have anything, you don’t think they would’ve used it before the elections? They would have gladly used it before the election. REPORTER: Why was your team encouraging Congresswoman Boebert and Congresswoman Mace to not pursue this? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Because we think it’s bad to talk about it, because it gets away from the subject of how well the Republicans are doing.

The clear implication is that if anything directly incriminating does emerge, it was put there by the last administration, but only after they had lost the election instead of using it to prevent that loss.

Watch above via The White House.