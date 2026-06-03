It was party time at Spencer Pratt (R) HQ in Los Angeles on Tuesday night — and NBC News got a real good look at it.

Two buzzed buds giddily dished on live TV to reporter Liz Kreutz about why the ex-reality star was moving on in the LA mayoral race, after earning roughly 30% of the votes in Tuesday’s primary.

One of the fellas — while donning a black striped suit, holding a cigarette and a cocktail, and looking like a roadie for Crosby, Stills, and Nash circa 1969 — said it was obvious why Pratt resonated: Mayor Karen Bass (D) had wrecked the city.

“H]e’s speaking out against communism and socialism, and it is a real big problem in our cities, especially in LA, where it’s turned to crap. It’s not an accident,” the Pratt bro said. “They’re doing it by design. Karen Bass wants to destroy our city, and it’s nice to see someone like Spencer Pratt.”

His pal then jumped in and offered to translate what his friend just said.

“I can simplify it because those buzzwords are, like, they — they — they — they melt the brains of, like, left, you know, leaning people,” the friend said, while rocking a Pratt shirt and a yellow “Venice Beach” hat. “So, let’s just say it this way: He doesn’t want you human feces to be a part of your life. Yeah. He doesn’t want homeless children outside.”

His bearded friend got a total kick out of his translation — and showed it by sticking his tongue out and nodding his head in agreement. But Kreutz didn’t seem to love the energy. After the hat-wearing guy mentioned “homeless children,” she started to slowly back away.

The guy quickly noticed. “Oh! She didn’t like that!” The bearded fella then started cracking up again, mimicking sex motions with someone in the background.

“We appreciate you! We talked a lot about the homelessness, thank you,” Kreutz said in a friendly way, as she started to move away from the Pratt bros.

But they were undaunted.

HILARIOUS: Drunk LA voters to NBC News NOW on why Spencer Pratt is the best candidate for mayor…. "[H]e's speaking out against communism and socialism, and it is a real big problem in our cities, especially in LA, where it's turned to crap. It's not an accident. They're doing… pic.twitter.com/3wojw1E4W7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2026

The bearded guy then darted back in front of the camera, with his cigarette in hand, as the hat guy grabbed her microphone. “We don’t appreciate you, ma’am,” he said.

“Thank you for navigating that so well,” anchor Hallie Jackson said back in the studio.

A third Pratt bro then appeared out of nowhere, grabbed the mic, and gave a shout-out to Pratt’s chief of staff.

“Hallie, all I’ll say is they’re takin’ a few shots, they’re feeling good out here,” Kreutz said with a big grin on her face.

“The margaritas are flowing there,” Jackson quipped.

The bearded Pratt bro then emerged one last time in the background, lifted his arms in triumph, and took a nice puff of his celebratory cig.

Watch above via NBC News.

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