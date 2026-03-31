The View’s Sunny Hostin Theorizes the White House Ballroom Bunker Is Meant to Protect Billionaires ‘If Something Happens’

Sunny Hostin wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump is installing a military bunker under the new White House ballroom so to that the president and his billionaire buddies can be safe “if something happens” on Tuesday’s edition of The View.

Hostin questioned what Trump has in mind two days after he showed off the “massive” military complex that will go under his much-publicized and criticized ballroom; the construction project includes putting in a new bunker to replace the “doomsday” bunker that was there from the 1940s. Hostin said the whole thing was “really disconcerting” to think about.

“Why is there a bunker? And are all the billionaires now, if something bad happens, is the plan that all of them are going [in] the bunker?” Hostin asked.

Both Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines simultaneously quipped it was “just like Paradise” — the TV show where 25,000 people live in a bunker following a disaster. Goldberg and Haines grabbed each others hands and started cracking up at the jinx.

Goldberg wasn’t laughing a few minutes earlier though when she ripped Trump for putting the ballroom in.

“It’s not your building! You don’t own the building, you can’t just put stuff there!” Goldberg said.

That drew a healthy round of applause from the crowd.

Guest co-host Whitney Cummings said Trump would have been better off “taking a page out of Dwight Eisenhower’s book,” who built a bunker in West Virginia circa 1960 in case of a nuclear attack — but it was not publicly discovered until the early ’90s.

“That is how an adult comports national security issues,” Cummings said.

In related news, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed The New York Times on Sunday for a critical look at the new ballroom.

Watch above via ABC.

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