CNN Twists the Knife on Trump — Using His Own Rants on Gas Prices

CNN twisted the knife on President Donald Trump by putting together a package of his own rants about gas prices — when he felt the issue benefited him.

News broke on Tuesday that average gas prices in the United States surpassed $4.00 per gallon for the first time since 2022 as the Iran war rages into its second month.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, guest anchor Manu Raju called Trump out over his history of bragging about gas prices when they were low, blurting falsehoods when they were rising, and attacking then-President Joe Biden on the issue:

CNN’S MANU RAJU: And the person who liked to talk about it a lot was none other than Donald J. Trump. In fact, when they were much lower, he touted them quite frequently, and when they high under Joe Biden, he attacked Biden over that issue.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: …Energy just hit $1.98 in a couple of states. It’s way down.

…You have gasoline that hit $1.98 yesterday in a couple of states.

…Gasoline yesterday in three states hit$ 1.98 a gallon.

…If you look at energy, I think you’re going to be at $2 a gallon with cars, very shortly. $2, it was $4, $5 under the Democrats. That’s a huge, it’s like a massive tax cut.

CNN’S MANU RAJU: And just for a little fact check, gas hit an average of $2.70 per gallon in April when Trump made that first statement that he saw there.

Gas Buddy couldn’t find a single station at $1.98 despite what the president said, according to our colleague, Daniel Dale.

So nevertheless, what are you hearing from the alarm within the White House about the rising gas prices? Because they keep trying to say, it’s gonna go back to normal, everything will be fine, but what is the reality inside the White H-

CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KRISTEN HOLMES: The reality is that people are very concerned inside of the White House, particularly when it comes to the politics of this and what it means for the midterm elections.

They are watching this creep closer and closer to November and they understand that all of this is going to play into the mid-term elections.

Now the gas prices as you noted are something that President Trump has really doubled down on and that’s because he couldn’t fight on the other side of affordability because we weren’t seeing any changes in cost of living.

We weren’t see any changes at the grocery store but instead what they were looking at was the gas prices, which were going down.

That was the one thing that they could really hold onto and hammer home when they were trying to make this affordability argument. That is now gone.

And the question is, maybe it will go back down, but when? And we have not been given a timeline on that either.