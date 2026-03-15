Trump Rages Media Should Be Charged With ‘TREASON’ Over Iran-Peddled AI Clips

President Donald Trump went off on the mainstream media on Sunday night — which he branded “Corrupt” and “Radical Leftwing Press” — for spreading artificial intelligence videos that he said Iran is “feeding” outlets to make it look like Operation Epic Fury is going poorly.

The president said any outlets that fall for the Iran-peddled AI “FAKE NEWS” should “be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!”

Trump shared his blistering remarks in a 401-word post on Truth Social.

“Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations,” Trump started off by saying. “They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at ‘feeding’ the very appreciative Fake News Media false information. Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day.”

Trump pointed to a few examples, like Iran showing “phony ‘Kamikaze Boats,’ shooting at various Ships at Sea.” He said those clips look “wonderful, powerful and vicious,” but the boats aren’t real. “It’s all false information to show how ‘tough’ their already defeated Military is!”

He also called out a Saturday report from the Wall Street Journal on five Air Force refueling planes being hit in an Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia.

“The five U.S. Refueling Planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to The Wall Street Journal’s false reporting, and others, are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies,” Trump posted. “Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not — It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by A.I.”

The Journal was the only outlet Trump called out by name in his post.

He then ripped Iran for sharing a clip of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln burning; AFP fact checked the video and reported it was an AI clip.

“Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that!” Trump said. “The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!”

Trump finished his post by saying he was happy FCC Chair Brendan Carr was looking at the licenses for “Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic” broadcasters.

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