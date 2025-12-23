The Justice Department on Tuesday said a letter allegedly sent by Jeffrey Epstein to fellow sex criminal Larry Nassar that claimed President Donald Trump loves “young, nubile women” was in reality “FAKE.”

The 2019 letter was included in thousands of Epstein-related documents released on Tuesday.

Hours later, the DoJ posted on X that the FBI confirmed the letter was bogus; it pointed to a number of reasons why, including the letter being sent days after Epstein died and that it was mailed from Virginia, even though Epstein was jailed in New York.

Here is the Justice Department’s full statement:

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts: -The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein’s. -The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein’s death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York. -The return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail. This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law.

The DoJ’s response came after the letter was released among 30,000 other Epstein documents. In the letter, the writer told Nassar — the disgraced ex-Team USA gymnastics coach who was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of victims — the president had a similar taste for young women.

“When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system,” the letter said.

The 2019 letter does not reference Trump by name, but it coincided with his first term in the White House and referenced the infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment he made in 2005.

It was among several stunning documents that mentioned Trump on Tuesday.

Trump on Monday told reporters, “This whole thing with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success” of the Republican Party.

You can scan the latest files for yourself by clicking here.