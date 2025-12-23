The 5 Most Shocking Trump Mentions in the Latest Batch of Epstein Docs

The Department of Justice on Tuesday released thousands of more files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, which include many more mentions of President Donald Trump than previous releases.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the DOJ posted in an unusual statement on X. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Here are five of the more shocking Trump claims included in Tuesday’s batch of about 30,000 files:

Epstein Pens Letter to Larry Nassar that Trump Also Loves “Young, Nubile Girls”

A letter addressed from Epstein to fellow sex criminal Larry Nassar — the former Team USA gymnastics coach — claimed “our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”

“When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system,” Epstein wrote.

The 2019 letter was sent just days before Epstein’s death. The letter does not reference Trump by name, but it coincided with his first term in the White House and referenced the infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment he made in 2005.

Rape Claim

An FBI case file from late 2020 includes a rape accusation against the president.

A limo driver said he overheard a “very concerning” phone call Trump had in 1995 where Trump kept saying the name “Jeffrey.” The limo driver — who has his name redacted — said Trump made references to “abusing some girl.”

He was later discussed driving Trump with a woman in 1999, the unnamed limo driver said.

“Donald J. Trump has raped me along with Jeffrey Epstein,” the man said the woman told him.

The limo driver said he urged the woman to tell the police, but she said she can’t because “they will kill me.” The woman was later found with her “head blown off” in Oklahoma; the file said it was ruled a suicide, but a redacted name believe it was a “cover up for Ghislaine.”

Trump has denied any sexual abuse allegations previously.

“Many More” Epstein Flights

An early 2020 email in the documents claimed Trump traveled on Epstein’s private plane “many more times than previously has been reported.” Those flights include eight that happened between 1993 and 1996, according to the email, which has had the name of the sender and receiver redacted.

The email said he flew with his wife at the time, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany Trump, and his son Eric Trump on some of those flights. One flight had Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old unnamed woman on it.

Mar-a-Lago Party “For Prostitutes”

Another October 2020 claim made to the FBI was from an unidentified woman who said she was invited to a “Jeffrey Epstein party” in 2000.

The woman said another woman named Ghislaine Lisa Villeneuve talked to her about it. The unnamed woman “told Villeneuve she wanted to go, but Villeneuve told [the tipster] it wasn’t that kind of party, it was for prostitutes,” according to the documents.

The tipster, CBS News reported, told the FBI she had not spoken to Villeneuve since 2002.

Mysterious Subpoena

The latest documents includes a 2021 subpoena to Mar-a-Lago from the the Southern District of New York calling for “any and all employment records” on a person who had their name redacted. The subpoena was tied to the government’s investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump on Monday told reporters “This whole thing with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success” of the Republican Party.

You can scan the latest files for yourself by clicking here.