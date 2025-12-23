‘Our President Also Shares Our Love of Young, Nubile Girls’: New Epstein Files Release Shows Purported Letter to Fellow Sex Creep Days Before Suicide

In a handwritten letter attributed to Jeffrey Epstein addressed to fellow sex offender and ex-Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar – reportedly penned just days before Epstein’s suicide – the disgraced financier strikingly claims “our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”

The letter was seen for the first time after it appeared among thousands of pages released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday as part of ongoing disclosures related to Epstein in a tranche known as Data Set 8, and reads:

Dear L. N. As you know by now, I have taken the “short route” home. Good luck! We shared one thing… our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to “grab snatch,” whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours

J. Epstein

While the letter does not reference President Donald Trump by name, his prior association with Epstein has been under scrutiny, and he was serving his first term in office at the time the letter was sent and when the convicted sex trafficker was found dead in his New York prison cell.

Announcing Monday’s release, the DOJ warned via X that some of the “documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.” The department did not specify which files in particular contained “unfounded and false” claims about the president.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

Trump has long denied knowledge of and involvement in Epstein’s crimes, claiming their friendship ended sometime in the mid-2000s.

The Associated Press first reported on the existence of the letter in June 2023 after it was referenced in documents released by the Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act, offering a window into the days before Epstein’s death on Aug. 10, 2019. The letter was further noted in reporting by The Guardian and Rolling Stone.

The note, although mentioned in the documents acquired, was not included in that release but was reportedly found by staff returned to sender in the jail’s mail room weeks after Epstein’s death. The date on the return to sender postmark reads August 13, 2019.

According to chain of custody document (EFTA00036087) that was also released by the DOJ alongside the note to Nassar on Monday, and a further document (EFTA00036076) highlighted by MeidasTouch, the FBI submitted the letter for handwriting analysis, though it remains unclear whether investigators reached a definitive conclusion about its authenticity. No public findings from that analysis appear to have been released.

The released files also included a graphic, but faked, video that showed “Epstein” attempt to kill himself in his jail cell.

Observers noticed Monday that when “Data Set 8” of the Epstein files briefly vanished and was reposted to the DOJ’s website, several pages appeared to be missing, including the letter itself and its envelope. The DOJ-hosted archive, however, was updated again, with the documents reappearing under resequenced file numbers.

The letter can now be found under a different identifier than before, a change that the department has not publicly explained. The envelope was also reposted separately.