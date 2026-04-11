Turning Point Journalist Says She Was ‘Brutally Assaulted’ By Anti-ICE Protesters — and Comes with Video

Turning Point USA contributor Savanah Hernandez was attacked by multiple anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis on Saturday, with one female protester caught on camera hitting Hernandez with two punches to the head and knocking her to the ground.

Hernandez shared multiple clips of the anti-ICE protesters assaulting her on X on Saturday.

“I was just brutally assaulted by multiple people outside of the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis,” she posted. “Multiple people swung on me and a grown man pushed me to the ground. My glasses are broken. ANTIFA still alive and well. I’m talking with police about pressing charges.”

She followed that up with a clip showing her being heckled and surrounded by protesters, with one woman attempting to smack Hernandez in the face with a pink dildo. The clip then shows another woman punching Hernandez to the ground against a chain link fence; Hernandez got back on her feet quickly and was then confronted by another portly female protester, who threw her shoulder into Hernandez and then shoved her away with her right arm.

The footage shared by Hernandez was from YouTuber “BG on the Ground” and did not include audio; that clip has not been posted to BG’s YouTube page as of Saturday afternoon. Hernandez mentioned a few times on X a grown man pushed her to the ground, but that is not seen in a few of the clips she shared.

Here’s footage of my brutal assault outside of the Whipple ICE Facility in Minneapolis. All of this because I was standing outside on a public street filming a protest in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA pic.twitter.com/kfkogeKsYg — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 11, 2026

Hernandez also reposted a clip of the assault from a different angle.

Viewers can hear whistles blaring and one protester yelling “B*tch!” as Hernandez backpedals after she was hit to the ground; it’s appears more punches were thrown between the anti-ICE protesters and people from Hernandez’s side, but it it tough to discern from the clip. The shouting — and obviously, punches thrown at Hernandez — make it clear it was a chaotic scene.

You can see that clip below:

Hernandez is a reporter for Turning Point USA, the conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk; she has covered illegal immigration and anti-ICE protests over the past few years.

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