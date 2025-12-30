Turning Point USA Contributor Says She Will No Longer Pay Taxes: ‘When the IRS Comes After Me, I’ll Blow That Up Into a Huge National Story’

Turning Point USA contributor Savanah Hernandez announced on Tuesday that she would stop paying taxes in protest over the government’s misuse of funds.

“F*ck it, I’m not paying taxes this year,” wrote Hernandez in a social media post. “And then when the IRS comes after me, I’ll blow that up into a huge national story about how the government will destroy your life over a couple thousand dollars meanwhile the Pentagon just failed their 8th straight audit in a row, Somalis literally come to the U.S. just to defraud us out of billions and illegals are prioritized for section 8 housing and welfare programs over Americans. I’m not paying for it anymore.”

In another post, she added, “I’m not even joking, I am fully supporting Americans not paying taxes this year or any other year until we see arrests made, funds being utilized properly and fraud being rooted out.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded, “This is how angry Americans are and rightfully so, with nearly $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security becoming insolvent in 2033. Now imagine if millions of Americans did this.”

The sentiment was echoed by several other commentators, including the Hodge Twins, who wrote, “At this point there is no reason to pay taxes anymore…What are the feds gonna do if we all just stop paying taxes?”

“What are we paying taxes for?” questioned podcast host Theo Von, who interviewed President Donald Trump in 2024 and was the surprise opening act at Trump’s Qatar speech in May.

The posts were made in response to the allegations of massive fraud among the Somali community in Minnesota under Gov. Tim Walz.