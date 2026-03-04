Several Democratic Critics of Iran War Say They Might Vote to Fund It Anyway: ‘We’re in It’

Several prominent Democrats who have criticized President Donald Trump for launching a war against Iran are nonetheless suggesting they might vote to fund the military venture if the administration asks.

The U.S. and Israel have been bombing Iran since Saturday in what is the second such campaign since the summer, though Trump said that this operation will likely last longer, perhaps five weeks or more. The president has not explained what the endgame is, and has refused to rule out the deployment of soldiers to Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, as were dozens of top officials. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to a human rights watchdog. More than 165 people – mostly children – were killed in a strike on an all-girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. An Iranian retaliatory strike in Kuwait killed six U.S. service members.

Most Democrats have criticized the U.S. attacks, which Trump said are necessary to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, which last year Trump claimed was “totally obliterated” by U.S. and Israeli bombs.

On Wednesday, Politico published a report featuring prominent Democrats who say they oppose the war, but might be open to funding it.

“I need to know the goals and the plan. … I don’t rule anything out,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said. “I mean, we’re in it.”

“We have to look at what they need,” stated Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), who is the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Some of it might be to fill in critical issues and other theaters of war they’ve taken things from.”

“Clearly, there’s going to be a cost to this war that we haven’t budgeted for,” added Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “So there is going to be a need for funding, and we need some answers before we provide it.”

The report also noted that Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who is the ranking member on the appropriations committee that oversees the Department of Defense, is also open to backing a funding bill, but said Trump officials must publicly testify about “failures in planning.”

And, Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who is the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said he is “incredibly skeptical” about requests for more money, but added that he has “a duty and a responsibility to help protect this country.”

Politico added that Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Gary Peters (D-MI) are also open to funding the conflict.

On Tuesday, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told CNN he would be open to funding the war a day after he referred to the campaign as a “dumb war.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he did not think there would be much support to continue funding the war.

“Good luck. What Democrat is going to vote to fund an illegal war?” Murphy said.

