CNN Data Guru Warns UK’s Prime Minister Is in Worse Shape Than Nixon Post-Watergate

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten delivered a bruising Brit-themed polling breakdown as King Charles prepares to arrive in the U.S., warning that the country’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, is in worse shape than former President Richard Nixon was after the Watergate scandal.

In recent weeks Starmer has faced ferocious political backlash at home over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington. Mandelson, whose correspondence with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed in a 2025 tranche of Justice Department files, was given the role despite having failed vetting.

On Monday, Enten treated network viewers to a closer look at the embattled leader’s “downright atrocious” numbers.

“You think things are bad here in the United States? Why don’t you just go across the pond over to the UK?” he began.

“Just take a look here: Britons satisfied with Keir Starmer overall, 18% – you can’t even drink or smoke anymore when you’re 18%, you’re below that line. That’s not good!” he followed, with a dig at the U.K. government’s sweeping new generational cigarette and vape ban.

It didn’t get better from there, drilling into the number,s Enten continued: “How about his own party? The voters who voted him in back in 2024, less than 50% of Labour Party voters back in 2024 actually are satisfied with the job that Keir Starmer is doing. When less than 50% of your party voters are satisfied with what is shaking, you know you’re in bad, bad shape.”

CNN anchor John Berman jumped in, asking for the contextual comparison obvious: “Wildly unpopular right now, how does he compare against someone in American history?”

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a U.S. leader so unpopular,” Enten replied, explaining that he had do go back through the “record books” into history to find out.

“I was like, who was the worst ever, the lowest ever? And that was George W. Bush back in 2008. He came in in one poll with a 20% approval rating. Well I got news for you, 20% is low but it’s higher than 18%!” Enten offered.

The came the headline-grabber: “Keir Starmer is less popular right now than the least popular American president ever. He is somehow less popular than Richard Nixon [who] was coming in at about 24% just before he resigned office.”

“So Keir Starmer is less popular than Richard Nixon was when he was forced out by Watergate!” he exclaimed. “Keir Starmer, a very unpopular man. A lot of people want to put a lot of things in their tea when they look at Keir Starmer over in the U.K.”

Watch above via CNN.

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