Ron DeSantis Reveals New Florida Map Tilting 4 More Seats Toward GOP as Gerrymandering War Heats Up

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) revealed a new congressional map for his state that would add four more Republican seats to the House, adding to the growing list of states that are revamping their maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The governor shared his new map with Fox News on Monday morning. As the picture posted below shows, Florida’s map would be deep red, with a few blue districts north of Miami and another in central Florida sprinkled in.

DeSantis explained:

Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since. Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage. Drawing maps based on race, which is reflected in our current congressional districts, is unconstitutional and should be prohibited.

FIRST ON FOX: DeSantis reveals new redistricting map proposal — GOP gains FOUR seats pic.twitter.com/7NZmbilHmb — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

The DeSantis map still needs to be approved by the state legislature. Florida has a GOP majority in both the state House and Senate; if it gets the green light from the legislature, the governor will be able to sign it into law and have it apply to the midterms later this year.

He told Fox News the new map “more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today.”

Florida has 20 Republican representatives in the House right now and seven Democrats — one fewer than the state had a week ago after Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) quit as the House Ethics panel was weighing sanctions; she had been found guilty last month on 25 out of 27 ethics violations related to embezzling millions.

DeSantis unveiled his new map as several states are racing to change their maps before the next election. Virginia changed its map last week and will likely have four more Democrats in the House as a result of it.

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