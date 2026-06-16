CNN’s Ana Navarro Throws Scott Jennings for a Loop With Sudden F-Bomb

CNN commentator Ana Navarro ripped those defending an ugly insult hurled at former First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump hosted a UFC event at the White House for his 80th birthday, where fighter Josh Hokit revived an old hoax about the former first lady.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” Hokit said as he was being interviewed in the octagon by Joe Rogan.

The attack has largely been ignored by people in Trump’s inner circle, though some conservatives and right-leaning personalities condemned the insult. Navarro ripped the president for not condemning it.

“This line of attack against Michelle Obama has been going on in right-wing extremist circles for years and years and years,” Navarro said on Monday’s CNN NewsNight. “So, he doesn’t want to confront it because it would mean confronting part of his base. He doesn’t want to condemn it or apologize for that, because he thinks that shows weakness.”

She then pivoted to actor Robert de Niro, who at an event on Sunday led a chant against Trump saying, “Shut the f*ck up” in a sort of rerun of his 2018 Tony Awards speech. “F*ck Trump,” he said at the ceremony.

“But all I’ll say is this,” Navarro continued as co-panelist Scott Jennings listened on. “Whenever there is a Democrat back in the White House and they invite Robert de Niro and Robert de Niro stands in the White House and says, f*ck Trump, or starts talking about what Melania Trump did, I don’t want anybody who has remained silent right now raising their hand or saying a thing, because it’s got to, there’s things that are just condemnable.”

Upon hearing the f-bomb, Jennings turned to the camera and gave a look of surprise.

Navarro concluded by saying that Trump “doesn’t have the balls to condemn what is clearly condemnable.”

Watch above via CNN.

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