Barstool boss Dave Portnoy urged President Donald Trump to denounce the shocking jab against former first lady Michelle Obama by one of Sunday night’s UFC Freedom 250 fighters.

Portnoy spoke out the day after Josh Hokit called Obama a man as he yukked it up with Joe Rogan in the octagon following his heavyweight victory on the White House South Lawn.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” Hokit crowed to cheering spectators as Rogan smiled.

Portnoy was not as amused.

“There was one moment I do think Trump has to denounce, and everybody associated with it has to denounce,” Portnoy said on the Wake Up Barstool podcast on Monday. “And that’s that crazy fighter guy — I don’t even have his name up here — but he won the fight, he took the microphone, and he made a derogatory comment about Michelle Obama.”

Calling UFC fighters “idiots” and “lunatics,” he added: “When you have that on the White House lawn at an event you put down, I don’t care what you think about the Obamas or anything. That has to be an immediate denounce, like, ‘Wrong, doesn’t speak for me.’ I have no problem with the event. I guess you run that risk because these guys are lunatics.”

Portnoy said he has no problem with the event, which was the subject of massive outcry from the left and a last-minute legal challenge before it ultimately took place on Sunday night.

“The event itself, listen, the troops seemed to love it,” he said. “All the people there seemed to love it. I have no problem with it. I think you’re crying over spilled milk if you are upset about the actual event, but that comment, if you’re gonna do it, own and be like, ‘That was wrong and shouldn’t ever have happened.'”

Watch above via Wake Up Barstool on YouTube.

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