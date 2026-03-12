Dem Senator Directly Blames Hegseth And Trump Budget Cuts For Bombing of Iranian Girls’ School

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) joined CNN anchor Sara Sidner on Thursday to discuss the bombing of an elementary school in Iran, which is widely thought to have been the result of a U.S. targeting error.

Sidner began the interview, “I want to ask you about this bombing of an elementary school that killed dozens of children and many more civilians. Sources at CNN say that the U.S. Military used outdated images of an area that it struck in Iran, which led to that deadly strike. You argue that there was something in place that could have prevented something like this from happening. What’s the argument?”

Kim replied, “The argument is that, a couple of years ago, I worked alongside my colleagues to pass into law something called the Civilian Protection Center. This is something that’s at the Department of Defense, at the Pentagon—something that has personnel who are focused on this effort of ensuring protection of civilians, of reducing the risks that we see unfold here.” He added:

The problem, though, is Secretary Hegseth decided to gut this office last year and has dramatically reduced the staff, not implementing the budget that is necessary. Again, this was a bipartisan piece of legislation passed into law that I helped draft. Because of this—you know, I worked at the National Security Council. I’ve been there for targeting packages for a president to approve. This fault lies directly on President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. They are clearly the ones who gave the orders in terms of how they should go about the risk analysis. And without this type of office, it shows just how much this administration has deprioritized the protection of civilians. And now we find ourselves facing one of the worst losses of civilian life at the hands of Americans in decades.

Sidner added, “And more than a week on, we’re still waiting for the full report to be made public.”

“There needs to be a thorough investigation,” Kim replied.

“You’re asking for a thorough investigation, as are some of your colleagues—Senator Andy Kim, not just…” Sidner continued as Kim jumped to say, “Well, I’m just saying not just of the strike, but also why they have cut this office and reduced our abilities to protect civilians.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

