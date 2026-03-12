Fox News host Jessica Tarlov said she believed President Donald Trump should go after the alleged sleeper cells he claimed the government had “eyes on.”

Tarlov joined Thursday’s edition of The Five to discuss, among other topics, the recent shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, that left one dead and two injured. The event is being investigated as an act of terrorism, authorities said. The gunman, identified as Mohamed Jalloh, died in the attack.

Jalloh pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempting to provide material services to the designated terrorist organization, the Islamic State. His previous conviction sparked debate on The Five over combating terrorism in the U.S., prompting Tarlov to invoke the president’s statement on “sleeper cells” made on Wednesday to Fox’s Peter Doocy.

The federal government recently sent an alert to law enforcement agencies, ABC News reported, warning of potential activation of Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. triggered by the ongoing military operation in Iran. Doocy asked Trump about these rumors after his rally in Kentucky, questioning the president over whether he had been briefed on the subject.

“I have been. And a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border. But we know where most of them are,” said Trump. “We’ve got our eye on all of them, I think.”

Tarlov told the panel that if the president knew where the cells were located, he should go after them, prompting fierce pushback from co-hosts.

Read their exchange below:

TARLOV: Great. So I would advocate for you going and getting them because in these conditions, this is obviously going to be happening more and more often. The border was Trump’s best issue. He is still in positive territory on securing the border, making sure no one gets in here– GREG GUTFELD: Who do you send? What happens when all of these protesters show up to block you? TARLOV: Who do you send? You send the FBI agent. Whoever the right– JESSE WATTERS: Not ICE. GUTFELD: Not ICE. Can’t send ICE. TARLOV: Are you guys really turning this into some sort of– GUTFELD: Because no, because we’re used to it. We know that when you guys like, you say get rid of the worst first, but then you didn’t do that– TARLOV: And then you just pick up everybody, and we’re like, “Don’t do that.” GUTFELD: Because you guys let in everybody. TARLOV: But not everybody committed a crime. GUTFELD: Well, a fair amount did. WATTERS: Jessica, people who cross the border illegally should be deported– TARLOV: A civil infraction– WATTERS: Everybody knows that. TARLOV: –most in the asylum system. WATTESR: Jessica, most of the country wants them all out– TARLOV: I can’t believe you want to fight about this. WATTESR: –so just get with the program. TARLOV: Literally take the L on it, they are having to– GUTFELD: What L? WATTERS: Kamala took the L on it, Jessica. TARLOV: On immigration, you have to redo the way you do immigration. Mike Johnson has admitted it. We have to do a course correction. We have to tone it back. WATTERS: No, the course correction was electing Donald Trump. TARLOV: No, sorry, guys. WATTERS: You guys blew open the border, and you lost big time. TARLOV: Then where is Kristi Noem? WATTERS: Kirsti Noem is now protecting the shield of America. TARLOV: Oh, a much better job.

Watch above via Fox News.

