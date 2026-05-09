Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called it “disgusting” hearing Eric Swalwell is reportedly still messaging staffers after his resignation and sexual assault allegations.

Mace joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America where McEnany wrapped up the interview by asking about the Swalwell reports. Swalwell, a now-former congressman who was running for governor of California, resigned from Congress last month over multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including rape and drugging.

Swalwell acknowledged extramarital relationships but has denied the sexual assault allegations.

In a New York Times report this week, it was revealed that Swalwell has still messaged staffers after his resignation. The report noted the messages they saw were not sexual in nature.

“Mr. Swalwell is still using Snapchat. As recently as this week,” the report reads. “Mr. Swalwell communicated directly with a former intern on the app and asked her why she had taken a screenshot of their chat history.”

CNN also reported that the night after their initial Swalwell allegations report went out, “Swalwell personally sent Snapchat messages to two of the women. ‘Why are you screenshotting my snap,’ he asked one woman in a message sent around 2 a.m. Eastern, according to a video she provided CNN.”

Mace blasted the behavior as “disgusting” and “typical” of “an alleged predator.”

Check out the exchange below:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: He says these messages are routine and yet he’s still messaging these women at 1.57 a.m. saying it’s about acknowledgement. NANCY MACE: It’s disgusting. MCENANY: What do you think of that? Still. MACE: Well, it’s traumatic and I’ve been working with survivors for the last couple of years and I’m a survivor myself, but this is very typical behavior of an alleged predator, continuing to harass and prey upon their own victims. I’ve seen it in my own life. I have seen it with victims I have been working with. In fact, in this country, if you are a victim, those that prey upon you can sue you. We have it backwards here where a lot of times women, and men too, this is not one gender or the other, but where they are attacked and blamed and that’s what I feel is happening when I read those messages. For me, it’s very difficult as a mom seeing these young women and what they’re going through because I know firsthand it is deeply traumatic and we have to change the way that we treat predators. They’ve got to go to jail if they break the law. They need to be held accountable and if you are in a position of power, if you were a powerful politician, you must be removed from office. We can’t have this kind of behavior. That’s the only way we’re going to change the culture in this country is by starting at the top.

Watch above via Fox News.

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