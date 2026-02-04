‘Do You Believe That Stuff?’ Tom Llamas Asks Trump if He Really Buys Wild Rigged Election Claims

NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas confronted President Donald Trump about wild claims regarding the 2020 election, which Trump falsely said was rigged.

Specifically, Llamas asked Trump about the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at an elections facility in Fulton County, Georgia last week. The president narrowly lost the state in 2020, and infamously demanded the Republican secretary of state “find” him the votes needed to prevail.

“What are you doing in Fulton County?” Llamas asked.

“I’m not doing anything, but the FBI went in because it’s been under, I guess, review for years,” Trump responded, though he is closer to the investigation than his response might indicate. A day after the raid, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was at the election hub during the raid, spoke with Trump via phone while at the FBI’s Atlanta field office the next day.

“But nobody knows what’s in the warrant,” Llamas noted. “What were they looking for?”

“Why would anybody be upset they went in and got the ballots, I guess. right?” the president replied. “I’m not involved in it.”

Llamas then inquired about Gabbard, who has no statutory oversight of the FBI and no investigatory authority. During the exchange, Llamas also asked Trump if he really believes the wild election conspiracy theories he recently reposted on Truth Social:

LLAMAS: Why is Tulsi Gabbard there? TRUMP: I don’t know, but you know, a lot of the cheating comes from– it’s international cheating. You have people, they say, from China– LLAMAS: You put this on Truth Social– TRUMP: You think China tries to influence our election? LLAMAS: We know that foreign governments do try to influence a lot of things in this country, but– TRUMP: She’s foreign government. I mean she’s– LLAMAS: But you tweeted out some theories about Italians and satellites. I mean, do you believe that stuff? TRUMP: No, no, I didn’t tweet. I sometimes will retweet, or retruth. But let me ask you this. If China or any of these countries are involved in our elections, that would bring her into it. And everybody knows it. Russia, they talked about Russia. Turned out to be a hoax. It was Hunter Biden. It wasn’t Russia. Look, we have to have honest elections. LLAMAS: Yeah. TRUMP: There should be nothing wrong with the fact that they went in, got ballots from a while ago, and they’re gonna look at them. And now, they’re gonna find out the true winner of that state. And you know what? If there was cheating, which there was, but if there was cheating, it should be found because we can’t let it happen again.

Watch above via NBC News.

