‘Serious Breach of Trust’: Lawmakers Question Trump Spy Chief Lurking at FBI Raid On Georgia Election Office

Lawmakers are questioning why President Donald Trump’s director of National Intelligence was spotted lurking around Wednesday’s FBI raid on a Georgia election office.

Fox News Digital reported that the probe was related to the 2020 election that President Donald Trump continues to claim was rigged against him without ever producing credible evidence. On Wednesday, FBI agents were seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center.

Reuters published a photo of Gabbard peeking out of a vehicle “loaded with boxes” outside the election hub.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the phone while standing inside a vehicle loaded with boxes outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center after the FBI executed a search warrant there. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage pic.twitter.com/zj5QHVVS2x — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) January 29, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, posted to X, “There are only two explanations for why the Director of National Intelligence would show up at a federal raid tied to Donald Trump’s obsession with losing the 2020 election.”

He continued:

Either Director Gabbard believes there was a legitimate foreign intelligence nexus – in which case she is in clear violation of her obligation under the law to keep the intelligence committees ‘fully and currently informed’ of relevant national security concerns – or she is once again demonstrating her utter lack of fitness for the office that she holds by injecting the nonpartisan intelligence community she is supposed to be leading into a domestic political stunt designed to legitimize conspiracy theories that undermine our democracy. Either is a serious breach of trust that further underscores why she is totally unqualified to hold a position that demands sound judgment, apolitical independence, and a singular focus on keeping Americans safe.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN Thursday that it was “extremely unusual that the DNI would be present for this kind of domestic operation.”

Castro called for the intelligence committee to “investigate right away.”

“[The committee] should exercise its oversight power and and bring Tulsi Gabbard into the committee to explain exactly what happened. You know, Donald Trump has been fixated with this idea that votes were stolen from him in 2020, and the state of Georgia, and he won’t let that go. And now he’s sent out the FBI and other agents in his government to try to prove something that he imagined happened six years ago.”

Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term, called Gabbard’s presence at the raid “very bad.”

“Trump says he has the power to seize ballots — and now his spy chief is joining FBI raids of election offices. But guess what? I co-wrote the order he’s talking about. He’s lying. And a crime might be in progress,” Taylor wrote.

Trump’s spy chief is personally attending raids of election offices. This is very bad… https://t.co/LaYqTBO5H7 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) January 29, 2026

Other Trump critics also sounded off about Gabbard’s presence.

There’s no reason that Tulsi Gabbard— a mad loon DNI— should be there. It suggests the worst— that the 2020 conspiracy theories will be replayed for the 2026 midterm elections. The GOP is desperate-the bullshit they accuse others of is what they will try. Watch for another EO… https://t.co/wDjUANDUs5 — Denver Lee Riggleman III (@Denver4VA) January 29, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard's involvement in this FBI raid in Fulton County suggests, if there was any doubt, that this story is about to get really crazy. https://t.co/uEP9DQ4hEm — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 29, 2026

Agreed. What the hell was Tulsi Gabbard doing at the Fulton Co. election office raid??? https://t.co/Q5rNBGBWJc — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) January 29, 2026

The FBI told Fox News Digital, “Our investigation into this matter is ongoing so there are no details that we can provide at the moment.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!