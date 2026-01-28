JUST IN: FBI Raids Georgia Election Office in Probe Related to 2020 Voter Fraud

The FBI has raided a Georgia election hub as part of an investigation into 2020 election fraud, Fox News Digital reported on Wednesday.

Agents were seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Atlanta on Wednesday in an operation related to the 2020 election, the outlet reported. A law enforcement official later confirmed to Reuters that a search warrant was executed at the facility.

President Donald Trump has claimed repeatedly — and without evidence — that the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden, was stolen and rigged against him.

Neither the FBI or DOJ provided comment when contacted by Fox Digital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

