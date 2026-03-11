‘Downright Awful’: CNN Data Guru Marks Depressing New Trump Milestone

CNN’s Harry Enten marked a depressing new milestone for President Donald Trump on Wednesday, at one point marveling at his “downright awful” polling performance with independents.

“We have reached a milestone when it comes to President Trump’s approval rating,” noted anchor John Berman before prompting Enten at the outset of a CNN News Central segment.

“You know, I took a look at all of the polling, averaged it all together, and we have now reached the year mark. We have now reach the year mark in which he has a negative net approval rating. So we have been talking about this for a long period of time. According to my average of polls, what we’ve been looking at is every day since March 12th, 2025, President Trump has been underwater and we’ve been counting up the days. We’ve shown this slide a number of times and we have now reached to the point in which Trump has been swimming with the fishes for a year,” declared Enten.

“Underwater overall, but really bad with one voting group,” replied Berman, leading Enten into his next point.

“Yeah, really bad with one voting group. John, you know, we have spoken about this: independents, independents, independents, the center of the electorate. We have been talking about how Trump has been just downright awful with them!” exclaimed Enten. “And I decided we’re going to look back and compare it to other presidents this century at this point in their second term, compare it to George Bush, compare it to Barack Obama and look at that: 38 points underwater at this point. That is worse than Obama by 20 points. That is worse than George W. Bush by double digits, and of course, George W Bush’s second term went way off the rails.”

Enten continued, pointing to a recent Fox News poll:

Sixty percent overall say that the Trump administration is focused on the wrong things. Look at that, 78% of independents say that Trump administration is focused the wrong things. I mean, how does that work? How does that works politically, John? I don’t understand how that works, especially if those numbers hold to the midterm elections. That’s a big frickin’ problem!

Watch above via CNN.

