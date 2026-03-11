Iran Trolls Trump and Netanyahu with AI-Generated Video Referencing Epstein Files

Iranian state media on Tuesday aired an AI-generated video accusing President Donald Trump of starting the war to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The animated video, published in full by The Daily Beast, began with Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the devil as LEGO characters looking at some kind of booklet. Trump’s character was shown with tears streaming down his face before it’s revealed that the booklet contains files on Epstein.

Trump then pulled out a big red button, pressing it multiple times aggressively.

The next shot depicted a U.S. missile flying in the sky. That was followed by a scene of a class in session. Seconds later, the screen went black as an explosion was heard. Then, there was a shot of a blood-soaked backpack — a clear reference to the bombing of the elementary school in Minab, Iran.

Iranian media has reported as many as 180 dead, most of them children. Additionally, early analysis of the airstrikes in the area has indicated that the school was likely hit by U.S. munitions.

While the bombing is under investigation by U.S. officials, Trump has accused Iran of being behind the strike.

The two-minute video also depicted Iran’s retaliatory strikes, showing bombs hitting U.S. bases, fighter jets, and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. One scene even showed Iranian forces entering the Strait of Hormuz to close it. In the next scene, businessmen were shown crying at the rise of oil prices.

At the end of the video, an Iranian soldier stood with a pink backpack by his side. Then, text appeared that read, “In remembrance of the students from Minab who were murdered at the hands of Zionist and American terrorists.”

