Epstein Survivor Reveals She Voted for Trump – But Now Says ‘He Owes Us an Apology’

Jena-Lisa Jones said she voted for President Donald Trump because she hoped he would release the government’s files on deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually abused her. But now she says Trump owes her and other survivors “an apology.”

On Tuesday, the House and Senate passed a resolution demanding that the Department of Justice release its files on Epstein, who in 2008 accepted a widely criticized non-prosecution agreement with the federal government. Under the agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty on state charges in Florida to soliciting a minor. Before the deal was reached, a grand jury heard testimony that Epstein had raped girls as young as 14. The deal was approved by then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, whom Trump later appointed Secretary of Labor in 2017.

Trump, who was friends with Epstein for years, initially opposed the bill, but reversed course after it became clear the measure would pass the House. Notably, Trump can release the files without Congress, but he has so far refused to do so.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Source on CNN, Kaitlan Collins hosted Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who introduced the bill. Collins also welcomed three survivors of Epstein’s, including Jones.

At one point, Khanna said Trump, who is expected to sign the bill on Wednesday, should have Epstein’s survivors present. Jones agreed, stating:

He owes us that much. He owes us an apology for sure. And I think that would be one way of showing some remorse for this drawn-out process that didn’t need to be.

Collins followed up by noting that Jones voted for Trump.

Jones replied:

Yeah. I mean, he really ran his campaign on this. This is why I voted for him. This release of these files has been so important to me for so long that when he ran with that, I really had some hope that someone was gonna do something about it, no matter what the motive was behind it, that he was gonna release them in solidarity with us. But then he completely flipped. And, I mean, he was even working with our lawyers and stuff. So, it was really hard to go from helping us to completely turning on us, and then calling it a “Democratic hoax” when he knew it wasn’t. So, he thought it was just a political play. And I think that was wrong. And I think that added fuel to the fire against both parties and where it didn’t need to be.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released thousands of emails to and from Epstein. In one email, Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls.” The email did not elaborate.

In July, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was previously Trump’s personal attorney, interviewed Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who in 2021, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex trafficking. Maxwell told Blanche that she had never witnessed Trump engaging in illegal activity. After the interview, the Department of Justice transferred Maxwell to a lower security facility, where she receives custom meals and is allowed to play with dogs.

Trump has refused to rule out a pardon for Maxwell.

