FBI No. 2 Dan Bongino Runs From Past Claim About a Pipe Bomb Cover-Up: ‘We Base Investigations on Facts’ 

Former Fox News host and current FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino had no interest in repeating his past claim about a “cover-up” to hide the identity of who planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia in connection with the explosive devices, which were placed at the two headquarters on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, one day before the Capitol riot.

“Today’s arrest was the result of good, diligent police work and collaboration on a case that languished for four years under the prior administration,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “The American people are safer thanks to this morning’s successful operation.”

Hours after Cole was taken into custody, Bongino appeared on Hannity on Fox News. Sean Hannity, the deputy director’s former cable news colleague, pointed to remarks that Bongino had made about the pipe bombs years ago.

“I don’t know if you remember this,” Hannity said. “This was before you became the deputy FBI director. You put a post on X right after this happened and said there’s a massive cover-up because the person that planted those pipe bombs, they don’t want you to know who it is because it’s either a connected anti-Trump insider are an inside job. You said that long before you even were thought of as deputy FBI director.”

“Yeah, that’s why I said to you this investigation’s just begun,” Bongino replied. “We are pretty comfortable we have our guy.”

But Bongino made it a point to say that in the past, he was paid to give his opinions. But now, he is paid to “base investigations on facts”:

Listen I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions. That’s clear. And one day I will be back in that space, but that’s not what I’m paid for now. I’m paid to be your deputy director and we base investigations on facts. And it was interesting, I was looking into the crowd today at the presser and I saw a couple of media figures who you and I both know, promoted the other scandal, the [Trump-Russia] collusion hoax. And I thought to myself the difference between us and them is, we evolved as information and new inputs comes out, we can produce different outputs because that’s what we believe in. We believe in facts and investigations guided by facts.

