Fox Anchor Gives Two Reasons for Trump’s Approval Dropping to ‘Lowest Level’ of His Term

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney reported Wednesday on the latest Reuters poll showing President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropping to its lowest level yet this term.

“A new Reuters poll shows President Trump’s approval rating falling to its lowest level, apparently because of prices and the Epstein files,” Varney began, adding:

His approval rating sits at 39% [should be 38%], down nine points from when he took office. Congressman Byron Donalds, Republican from Florida, joins me now. Congressman, does this mean that Trump’s affordability messaging isn’t working yet?

Varney mentioned the poll to preface his question to Donalds, who replied, “I’m not too concerned about that right now. I know the president is focused on affordability. We are on Capitol Hill. There’s a lot of damage we had to unwind from the Biden administration, where we had double-digit inflation for multiple years. It’s created many problems. Our agenda, the president’s agenda, which we passed in July, is going to start eking into our economy as well.” The Florida Republican continued:

People are going to be able to keep more of their money: no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. That’s stuff that we passed to get the president’s agenda done. Some of the investment dollars, about 100% expensing—that’s going to have businesses with more dollars in their pocket to deploy into our economy. I know people are very concerned about affordability. We are concerned about it as well. There are multiple things that the president is working on right now that are going to continue to push costs down.

“Really surprised that the ‘Schumer Shutdown’ was considered a win for the Democrats and a loss for the president and the Republicans. I can’t believe that. That’s not the way it was,” Varney replied, offering some red meat for his guest as the interview continued.

