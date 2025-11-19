‘Up Like a Rocket!’ CNN Data Guru Finds Trump’s Foreign Policy Rating Leaves Obama and Bush in the Dust

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten revealed Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s approval rating when it comes to foreign policy is “up like a rocket” compared to his first term numbers, but also currently higher “than any other” second term president “this century.”

Enten told anchor John Berman that the shift marks one of the clearest areas of improvement for Trump since returning to office.

“This is one of the areas in which Donald Trump is performing significantly better than he was in term one,” Enten said, noting that Trump’s approval on foreign policy has jumped from 35% in his first term to 43% now.

“Up like a rocket,” he added, calling it a “double digit rise” in net approval.

“Normally when we look at these data points, we see that Trump is doing worse than other presidents. But on this one, he is doing significantly better,” he said.

Flashing a graphic on screen showing past presidents, Enten revealed former President George W. Bush stood at 36% and former President Barack Obama scored 37% at this stage of their second terms, leaving Trump “the pack” leader among 21st-century two-term presidents.

He continued: “This is something I think Donald Trump really likes to look at because the bottom line is this presidents like to build their legacies off of foreign policy, and at this particular point the American people like much more of what Donald Trump’s doing on foreign policy than either of the two other twenty-first century presidents who serve at least or served two terms.”

A key driver, Enten argued, is public reaction to Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“The American people liked what Trump was able to do between the Israelis and Hamas,” he said, contrasting Trump’s +3% net approval with former President Joe Biden’s 37% “below water” at the end of his presidency.

Looking ahead, Enten pointed to prediction markets showing a 56% chance that Israel and Saudi Arabia will normalize ties during Trump’s term, a move he said could elevate the president’s legacy even further.

