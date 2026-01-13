Fox News Airs Footage of Man Mauled by Feds at Gas Station as Graphic Says ‘ICE Agents Are Doing Their Jobs’ 

A Fox News chyron told viewers, “ICE agents are doing their jobs” on Tuesday as the network aired footage of a man who was roughed up by federal officers at a gas station.

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Border Patrol, have been raiding businesses and demanding locals show proof of citizenship. Last week, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis as she tried to drive away from him and other agents. The Trump administration has swelled the ranks of federal officers in the Twin Cities area. Agents have been captured on video raiding businesses, manhandling locals, and demanding residents prove citizenship.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents descended upon a Speedway gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota, where they ordered a man to exit his car, which was alongside a pump. The incident was captured on video. It is not clear if the agents had probable cause or if the man is undocumented. When the man declined to exit the vehicle, one agent smashed open the car’s driver-side window. The agent opened the door, and a second agent tried to drag the man out of the car. Senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino was seen in the video ordering horrified onlookers to “back up.”

It is not apparent what agents were doing to the man at times because the view was obscured by Border Patrol personnel. After about two minutes, agents threw the man to the ground. Officers ordered onlookers to back up farther and farther. At one point in the video, the man went completely limp, and the agents all simultaneously took their hands off him. Eventually, they hauled the man’s limp body off the ground and loaded him into an unmarked vehicle.

On Tuesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, the host spoke favorably of the crackdown, as an abridged version of the man’s apprehension aired.

“These ICE agents have been hired to do the job Americans voted for,” Jesse Watters said. Remember, when Biden won, he got to hire IRS agents. Trump won, he gets to hire ICE agents.”

As Watters spoke, a chyron read, “ICE agents are doing their jobs.”

During the apprehension, Border Patrol agents also tackled a bystander who was recording the incident. Agents handcuffed him and loaded him into another unmarked vehicle.

Watch above via Fox News.