Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) declared he does not support abolishing ICE in a preview of a Fox News interview set to air on Wednesday morning.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins pressed Frey on his feelings about calls to abolish ICE and asked whether a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration was part of an effort to shut the agency down.

Minnesota and its two largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, have sued the Trump administration over their deployment of ICE agents into the state. The lawsuit followed an ICE agent shooting and killing 37-year-old Renee Good. Illinois is also suing the administration. The killing prompted Frey to slam ICE at a press conference where he said, “Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.’

“This is, in essence, a federal invasion of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and it must stop,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told reporters when announcing the lawsuit. “These poorly trained, aggressive, and armed agents of the federal state have terrorized Minnesota with widespread unlawful conduct.”

Jenkins asked Frey whether he supports abolishing ICE in their interview, which will air in full on Wednesday at 8 a.m. EST.

“I do not support abolishing ICE,” Frey said. “However, I absolutely oppose the way that this administration is conducting themselves with ICE. Look, there are a number of entities presently, agencies at the federal government that are—”

“But isn’t that what your lawsuit is about, stopping ICE right now?” Jenkins interrupted.

“No, you should read the lawsuit,” Frey said. “The lawsuit says that, hey, you know — ICE doing ICE stuff is not what we’re talking about right now. Again, we’ve had ICE in our city before, we’ve had ICE in our state before. It is the fact that, look, right now, there are, there’s about 3,000 federal ICE agents in our city between ICE and Border Patrol. You know how many police officers that we have? 600. The kind of duress that our city is experiencing because of this is magnified.”

