Fox News Contributor Gives Wild Reason for Trump’s Bad Approval Rating: ‘A Victim of His Own Success’

In Friday’s episode of The Five, Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White attempted to explain President Donald Trump’s falling approval ratings, saying he’s simply “a victim of his own success.”

After a segment complete with the chyron “Dems Scramble to Find Their Trump,” Fox’s Charlie Hurt asked McGhee White, “Across the aisle, on the Republican side, there is enormous unity around President Trump, and I think we are obviously starting to see real questions about who will pick up the mantle from him after the midterms,” crediting the “tremendous unity” to “the way [Trump] has remade the Republican Party.”

“He’s at 87% approval rating among Republicans according to the latest poll,” she replied. “This is part of what we’re seeing from the Democratic side of the aisle. It’s a lot of cope over the fact that they don’t really have a vision, they don’t have a next-generation leader who’s gonna step in and take the place, and so we hear a lot about how Trump’s approval ratings are cratering and blah, blah, blah.”

She then claimed that the reason for Trump’s negative poll numbers is that voters hold Trump hold him to a higher standard than other presidents:

I mean, yes, they’re down from where they were earlier in the year. That’s to be expected. But I think in some ways, Trump is a victim of his own success, in that voters expect a lot from him because they know that he can deliver on it. You look at some of his biggest policy achievements from this past year… These are all issues where he is not just above water with voters, he’s overwhelmingly supported by 80% to 90% of Americans on these key issues.

McGhee White mentioned immigration crackdowns at the Southern Border, U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, and “keeping women’s spaces for women.”

Notably, per an end-of-year Gallup poll, only 36% of more than 1,000 participating American adults view Trump favorably. Trump’s personal low was January 2021, when approval sank to 34% following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

