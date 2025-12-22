Devastating New Poll Shows Trump Underwater by 23 Points — and a Whopping 43 Points With Independents

A devastating new poll showed no improvement in President Donald Trump’s approval ratings, which remained at the lowest point they’ve been in his second term so far.

A just-released Gallup Poll showed Trump was 23 points underwater with only 36% of participants viewing him favorably. That’s just slightly above Trump’s personal low from January 2021 when approval sunk to 34% following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

With all-important Independent voters, the poll showed Trump underwater by a whopping 43 points.

Gallup queried more than 1,000 U.S. adults from Dec. 1-15 to achieve its results.

The poll also revealed differing opinions based on party lines when it comes to rating Trump’s leadership and competence. Between 89% and 94% of Republicans said the president is “strong and decisive, can bring about needed changes, and can effectively manage the government,” Gallup reported, while just 29% to 42% of Independents agreed.

One of the reasons for Trump’s low approval ratings is undoubtedly due to consumer sentiment and the issue of affordability, which Trump continues to call a “Democrat hoax.”

Gallup reported that “Just 21% believe economic conditions are either ‘excellent or ‘good,’ while another 31% describe them as ‘only fair.'”

Meanwhile, the poll showed that 68% of Americans believed economic conditions were “getting worse,” while only 29% felt it was improving.

“Americans have consistently been more pessimistic than optimistic about the economy’s direction in recent years, but the current figures represent a deterioration from earlier this year,” the report said. “In May, 58% thought the economy was getting worse and 37% thought it was improving.”

The president, however, continues to claim that he’s created an “A+++++” economy, as he told Politico’s Dasha Burns earlier this month. And, in a televised primetime address just days ago Trump claimed, “I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast.” The president gave examples on inflation, gas prices, and other “wins” that was brutally fact-checked by The New York Times.