Trump Wakes Up Raging Over Media Gaffe Amid Search For Downed Servicemember

President Donald Trump went to bed raging at one media figure and woke up taunting another over a headline gaffe even as the search continues for a U.S. servicemember shot down in Iran.

The New York Times faced ridicule Friday when they published an article with the headline “A North American Treaty Organization Without America?” and had to issue an embarrassing correction:

A correction will appear in tomorrow’s print edition: “A headline with an article on Friday about President Trump’s threats to leave NATO misstated the full name of the body. It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, not the North American Treaty Organization.”

Also Friday, news broke that two U.S. warplanes — an F-15 and an F-35 — were shot down by Iranian missiles and two other aircraft were hit by Iranian fire during rescue operations. One member of the F-15 crew is still missing.

But Trump’s first thought Saturday morning was to attack the Times over their gaffe, while also denigrating NATO. Trump wrote:

The Failing New York Times, whose lack of credibility, and their constant Fake News attacks on your favorite President, ME, has caused its circulation to absolutely PLUMMET, referred to our severely weakened and extremely unreliable “partner,”NATO, as the North American Treaty Organization. The correct name is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – A very interesting mistake! The hiring and educational standards have gone way down at the NYT. Bring back, “ALL THE NEWS THAT’S FIT TO PRINT” and, Make America Great Again! President DJT

The post followed a late-night rant lashing out at ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl that was filled with errors and falsehoods, and the demand “Don’t buy the book!” that Karl wrote.

That attack came days after Trump spoke to Karl on the phone to hype his address to the nation on the Iran war, which Karl described in a social media video:

Karl is the longtime ABC News anchor and White House correspondent, and author of the tell-all tome “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America.”

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