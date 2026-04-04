Young Turks co-host Ana Kasparian blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her voting record and her “Trump-like attacks” on media challengers.

In a video this week for Young Turks, Kasparian responded to a tense exchange she and Ocasio-Cortez shared on X. Kasparian argued Ocasio-Cortez appears to have taken a page or two out of President Donald Trump’s political playbook, based on the lawmaker’s response to a shot on social media from Kasparian.

“She demonstrated that she does have some Trump-like responses to members of the media who dare challenge her,” Kasparian said when referring to her exchange with Ocasio-Cortez.

The exchange began with Ocasio-Cortez condemning the recent assassination plot against pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani, which was stopped by the NYPD and FBI.

“You should vote to send Israel more money for weapons!” Kasparian replied, adding a winky face emoji.

You should vote to send Israel more money for weapons! 😉 — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) March 28, 2026

“I never have. Feel free to continue lying publicly, though. Those checks don’t cash themselves and you aren’t talented enough to be relevant with the truth,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

I never have. Feel free to continue lying publicly, though. Those checks don’t cash themselves and you aren’t talented enough to be relevant with the truth. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2026

In her Young Turks video, Kasparian accused Ocasio-Cortez of being inconsistent on her past pledges about what she would and would not support in regards to Israel.

Kasparian brought up a 2021 House vote for funding for Israel’s Iron Dome, accusing Ocasio-Cortez of changing her vote from no to present simply out of pressure from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“It shows you that pressuring your elected lawmakers works because this isn’t Disney Land and we’re not in the Mickey Mouse club,” Kasparian said.

She watched footage of Ocasio-Cortez from that House vote and described her as “visibly upset.”

In an April 1 statement to social media, Ocasio-Cortez vowed to oppose any future military aid to Israel.

“The Israeli government is well able to fund the Iron Dome system, which has proven critical to keep innocent civilians safe from rocket attacks and bombardment,” she wrote. “Consistent with my voting record to date, I will not support Congress sending more taxpayer dollars and military aid to a government that consistently ignores international law and U.S. law.”

The Israeli government is well able to fund the Iron Dome system, which has proven critical to keep innocent civilians safe from rocket attacks and bombardment. Consistent with my voting record to date, I will not support Congress sending more taxpayer dollars and military aid… https://t.co/0YzM1KPqrS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2026

Watch above via The Young Turks.

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