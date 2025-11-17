Fox News Medical Expert Theorizes That John Fetterman’s Stroke Made Him ‘Moderate’ and ‘Pro-Israel’

Fox News medical expert Dr. Marc Siegel has floated the bizarre theory that Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) 2022 stroke may have played a role in the lawmaker’s current “moderate” politics and “pro-Israel” stance.

The shocking moment came on Monday morning as Dr. Siegel discussed Fetterman’s most recent health scare with Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade.

During the segment, Siegel said he was “proud” of Fetterman and his “courage” for beating the stroke that hit just before the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate primary.

He added: “He’s making total sense. He’s pro-Israel now. He’s really moderate. It’s almost like his out-of-body experiences that he’s had have made him open to more different ways of thinking.”

Read the full exchange here:

BRIAN KILMEADE: The other thing that happened, this really scary situation. Senator Fetterman, who has had heart problems in the past walking, passed out, brought back, it wasn’t — he wasn’t clumsy. He had an episode. DR. MARC SIEGEL: Look, we have talked a lot about his stroke and about his depression. And I am so proud of him and his courage and his medical miracle that he is now talking fluently. He’s making total sense. He’s pro-Israel now. He’s really moderate. It’s almost like his out-of-body experiences that he’s had have made him more open to different ways of thinking. That, what you just saw with him, is something Mehmet Oz talked to me about last week, because someone fell at one of president’s press conferences and blocked out. He said as one of the top cardiac physicians in history, Oz, he said it’s the fall that really hurts you more than what causes the fall. Because when you are as big as Fetterman and you fall, you get hurt. KILMEADE: What caused them? His heart stopped beating? SIEGEL: What caused it is he had heart failure. That’s why he had the stroke. Led the heart defibrillator. Quivered instead of pumped. The defibrillator kicked in, Brian, as you just mentioned to me and brought him back, but not before he passed out and hit the ground. That defibrillator is 98% effective. KILMEADE: Well, great, I’m glad he’s OK, but he has 28 stitches and able to walk it off. SIEGEL: He’s a hero but he has got to watch it.

Fetterman was hospitalized last week after smashing his face in a fall near his Braddock, PA, home. The fall was believed to have been caused by a ventricular fibrillation flare-up.

Statement from Sen. Fetterman's Spokesperson: "During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular…

He announced on social media over the weekend that he was back home after making a “full recovery.”

